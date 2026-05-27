Netherlands deploys minesweeper amid Hormuz contingency planning

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Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen speaks to members of the media as he arrives to attend a European Union Energy and Foreign Affairs ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Omar Havana

AMSTERDAM, May 27 - The Netherlands will send a minesweeper to the Mediterranean Sea as part of NATO operations to allow a possible rapid deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, should a mission there be agreed once the Iran war ends, ministers said on Wednesday in a letter to parliament.

• The minesweeper, departing this week, will be able to contribute to the NATO standing mine countermeasures group from mid-June, the letter from defence minister Dilan Yesligoz and foreign minister Tom Berendsen said.

• They said preparations were under way for a possible Dutch role in ensuring safe shipping routes in the Gulf region.

• NATO chief Mark Rutte has said several countries are "pre-positioning" logistical and other support such as minehunters and minesweepers near the Gulf to be ready for any possible mission in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global waterway for oil and gas transport.

• One option for the Dutch could be to deploy a combined team for search, diving and explosive ordnance disposal.

• The letter also said the Netherlands was assessing whether it could contribute staff capacity to any international coalition involved in the mission. REUTERS