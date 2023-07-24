Netanyahu says 'doing great' after surgery ahead of key judicial vote

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “doing great” Sunday following surgery to fit a pacemaker, as his hard-right government’s controversial judicial overhaul plan neared a key vote in parliament.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Jerusalem to oppose Netanyahu’s proposal to curb the powers of judges, which critics fear will undermine Israel’s democracy, while lawmakers started discussing a major plank of the package.

Demonstrators backing the government and its reform plans rallied in Tel Aviv, the epicentre of 29 straight weeks of anti-government protests.

A vote is expected in the Knesset Monday on a bill that would limit Supreme Court judges’ ability to strike down government decisions they deem “unreasonable”.

As the crisis looked set to come to a head, Netanyahu’s office announced overnight that the 73-year-old would undergo surgery to fit a pacemaker, days after he had been hospitalised for a reported spell of dizziness.

On Sunday afternoon, Netanyahu thanked his supporters for their concern and the doctors at Sheba Medical Center for their care.

“As you can see, I am doing great,” a seated Netanyahu said in a video released by his office.

“We’re continuing our efforts to complete the legislation, and the efforts to do it in agreement (with the opposition),” he said, wearing a suit jacket open at the neck.

“Either way, I want you to know that tomorrow (Monday) morning I’m joining my friends at parliament,” he said, with a spokesman for the hospital telling AFP the premier was still at Sheba.

Earlier in the day, Sheba said Netanyahu’s condition was “good,” and that he remained in the cardiology department for observation.

‘Time of emergency’

Efforts to reach a compromise continued as the Monday vote approached, with Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party rejecting a proposal by Israel’s trade union confederation, the Histadrut.

President Isaac Herzog returned from a visit to the United States and rushed directly to Sheba for a meeting with Netanyahu.

“This is a time of emergency. An agreement must be reached,” Herzog said in a statement issued by his office.