Nearly 75% of London staff would quit instead of give up WFH: Survey

The cost of commuting was cited by over-two thirds of the workers as a key reason for not travelling into the office. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON – Nearly three-quarters of London’s workers would rather quit their jobs than return to the office full-time, a survey has revealed.

Many are demanding inflation-busting pay hikes to give up their right to flexible working.

The research was conducted by Bloomberg Intelligence.

It found that employees in the capital are confident in their bargaining power amid a tight labour market and widespread working-from-home following the Covid1-19 pandemic.

In a survey of 500 office workers in the capital, 73 per cent said they’d seek alternative employment if told to work five days a week on-site.

Four in 10 of those workers would need a raise of at least 16 per cent to reconsider their position.

Higher-paid staff were more likely to push for even bigger raises if told to give up home-working, BIoomberg said.

The cost of commuting was cited by over-two thirds of the workers as a key reason for not travelling into the office.

Rail fares will rise by as much as 5.9 per cent in England next month.

Over 95 per cent of respondents said that they are allowed to work from home at least some of the time, the survey said. BLOOMBERG

