Nearly 73 per cent of Russian voters have backed changes that could extend Putin's rule

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Nearly 73 per cent of Russian voters have backed constitutional changes that would allow Vladimir Putin to run again for president twice, the Interfax news agency cited electoral data as showing.

Inititial results from the Russian far east showed 73.7 per cent of voters had supported the reforms, the RIA news agency reported separately.

Russia gave families financial windfalls on Wednesday (July 1) on the final day of the vote on constitutional changes that could allow Mr Putin to stay in power until 2036, a prospect that prompted a small protest by Kremlin critics on Red Square.