Alexei Navalny’s death was caused by dart frog poison, European allies say

LONDON - Five European allies on Feb 14 blamed Russia for killing late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny using toxin from poison dart frogs while he was held in an Arctic penal colony two years ago.

In a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands said analyses of samples from Navalny’s body “conclusively” confirmed the presence of epibatidine, a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America and not found naturally in Russia.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied any responsibility for Navalny’s death.

Its embassy in London did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Britain on Feb 14 said the poisoning demonstrated “an alarming pattern of behaviour”.

The country held a public inquiry into the poisoning in Britain of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in 2018. It concluded in 2025 that Russian President Vladimir Putin must have ordered the Novichok nerve agent attack.

The British government did not immediately respond to a Reuters query about how the samples from Navalny’s body were obtained or where they were assessed. Foreign minister Yvette Cooper told reporters that “UK scientists worked with our European partners to pursue the truth” on Navalny’s death.

Second anniversary

Russian opposition leader Navalny died in an Arctic prison colony in February 2024, after being convicted of extremism and other charges, all of which he denied.

His death was announced minutes before the opening of the Munich Security Conference in 2024. In response, the conference made a rare schedule adjustment to allow his widow, Mrs Yulia Navalnaya, to address the conference and she called for the Russian leader to be held accountable.

“I was certain from the first day that my husband had been poisoned, but now there is proof... I am grateful to the European states for the meticulous work they carried out over two years and for uncovering the truth,” she said on social media while attending this year’s Munich conference on Feb 14.

The Feb 14 statement from the European allies almost exactly two years after Navalny’s death said Moscow had the means, motive and opportunity to administer the poison as Navalny died in prison.

“Russia claimed that Navalny died of natural causes. But given the toxicity of epibatidine and reported symptoms, poisoning was highly likely the cause of his death,” the joint statement said.

His death was followed by memorial gatherings and protests across Europe, with demonstrators in cities including London, Berlin, Vilnius and Rome condemning the Kremlin and demanding accountability.

The joint statement added that the latest findings underlined the need for Russia to be held accountable for “its repeated violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention and, in this instance, the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention.” REUTERS