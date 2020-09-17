Navalny team says Novichok was found on water bottle in hotel room

The nerve agent used to poison Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in Tomsk, Russia.PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW (REUTERS) - The nerve agent used to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as previously thought, his team said on Thursday (Sept 17).

Mr Navalny fell violently ill on a domestic flight in Russia last month and was subsequently airlifted to Berlin for treatment. Germany says he was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent. Russia says it has seen no evidence he was poisoned.

A video posted on Mr Navalny's Instagram account showed members of his team searching the room he had just left in the Xander Hotel in Tomsk on Aug 20, an hour after they learnt he had fallen sick in suspicious circumstances.

"It was decided to gather up everything that could even hypothetically be useful and hand it to the doctors in Germany.

The fact that the case would not be investigated in Russia was quite obvious," the post said.

It showed his team bagging several empty bottles of "Holy Spring" mineral water, among other items, while wearing protective gloves.

"Two weeks later, a German laboratory found traces of Novichok precisely on the bottle of water from the Tomsk hotel room," the post said.

"And then more laboratories that took analyses from Alexei confirmed that that was what poisoned Navalny. Now we understand: It was done before he left his hotel room to go to the airport."

Russia has carried out pre-investigation checks, but said it needs to see more medical analysis before it can open a formal criminal investigation into the case.

Откуда взялась злосчастная бутылка? Давайте объясним, откуда взялось то, про что нам непрерывно задают вопросы. Так называемая “бутылка с «Новичком»”, ну, а точнее, обычная пластиковая бутылка из-под воды, на которой потом в немецкой лаборатории обнаружили следы боевого отравляющего вещества.  Это бутылка из номера в томской гостинице, где останавливался сам Навальный и вся наша съемочная группа.  Перенесемся обратно в 20 августа. В этот день часть нашей команды улетела в Москву, часть осталась в Томске доделывать видео. В полете Алексей потерял сознание и начал задыхаться, самолёт экстренно сел. Почти сразу сотрудники ФБК, которые остались в Томске, узнали о случившемся. В этот момент была сделана единственно возможная вещь. Они вызвали адвоката, поднялись в номер, из которого только что выехал Навальный, и начали фиксировать, описывать и упаковывать все, что там нашли. В том числе, и бутылки из-под гостиничной воды.  Как это происходило, вы можете посмотреть на этом видео.  Никакой особой надежды что-то такое обнаружить не было. Но поскольку нам было абсолютно ясно, что Навальный не “слегка заболел”, не “перегрелся” и Рафаэлкой здесь не поможешь, было решено забрать все, что может хоть как-то гипотетически пригодиться, и передать это врачам в Германии. То, что дело расследовать в России не будут, тоже было достаточно очевидно. Так и вышло: прошел почти месяц, Россия так и не признала отравление Алексея. Спустя две недели именно на бутылке из томского номера немецкая лаборатория обнаружила следы «Новичка». А потом еще три лаборатории, которые брали анализы у Алексея, подтвердили, что Навальный был отравлен именно им. Теперь мы понимаем: это было сделано до того, как он покинул свой номер, чтобы поехать в аэропорт. Сегодня в 20.00 в передаче «Россия Будущего» на ютюб-канале Навальный LIVE Георгий Албуров @alburov расскажет подробности.

Britain on Wednesday said it was almost certain that Russian intelligence services carried out the attack on Mr Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's staunchest critics, and said Russia has a case to answer as the use of a chemical weapon was unacceptable.

