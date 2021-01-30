Navalny case puts German credibility on foreign policy to the test

Germany often claims the moral high ground on foreign policy. Weapons shall not be exported to countries with bad human rights records, money will not be lent to governments that do nothing on environmental pollution and trade deals are not signed with those who violate international labour standards.

The policy, however, just as often runs into a dead end, with Russian dissident Alexei Navalny a case in point. Germany, where he recovered from a bout of poisoning, is now vehemently demanding his release from a Moscow prison but, at the same time, has also made it clear that it wants good business to continue with Russia.