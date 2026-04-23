‘Naturalist, not naturist’: Nature event in England mistaken for nudist affair

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The festival’s organiser clarified that the event is aimed at naturalists, not naturists.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

A nature festival in England has been mistaken by some as an event for naturists, or nudists , forcing organisers to offer refunds and advise attendees to come dressed.

The Cumbria Nature Festival, aimed at celebrating nature in the north-west English town, is set to run from May 8 to 10.

But just weeks ahead of the event’s opening, the festival’s organiser in an “important clarification” urged participants to dress appropriately following “a recent enquiry”. The details of the enquiry were not shared.

“Cumbria Nature Festival is primarily aimed at NATURALISTS… not NATURISTS,” reads a post on the event’s Facebook page on April 16.

Naturalists are lovers of nature, while naturists are those who enjoy non-sexual nudity in public and private spaces.

The post said that while the event aims to be as inclusive as possible and “certainly (does) not judge anyone”, it is aimed at wildlife enthusiasts.

“Please do dress appropriately,” it added.

The event also offered a full refund for “anyone else (who) has booked in error”.

“We haven’t ultimately had to refund anyone so we’re hopeful our offering has been sufficient to retain their interest, despite imposing a dress code,” Mr Sam Griffin, a member of the organising committee, was quoted as saying by BBC .

He added that the committee felt the need to offer a clarification in order to prevent any further confusion.

“People hear ‘naturalist’ and they interpret it as something else. It’s a common misunderstanding, I suppose,” he said.

Mr Griffin said the incident has generated ticket sales and followers to the Facebook account.

The Facebook post also caught the attention of online users joking about the mix-up.

“I might as well cancel my waxing appointment then,” said one user.

Another user asked: “What if we fall into both camps......”

The Cumbria Nature Festival will feature guided walks, workshops and conservation, as well as storytelling and craft sessions for youngsters.

“The idea is to get everyone with an interest in the natural world together,” said Mr Griffin.