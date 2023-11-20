NATO's Stoltenberg says concerned with secessionist rhetoric in Bosnia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at the NATO Cyber Defence Conference at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, Germany November 9, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/ File Photo
SARAJEVO NATO Stoltenberg says concerned with secessionist rhetoric in Bosnia - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday the alliance was concerned by "secessionist rhetoric" in Bosnia as well as by foreign influence including Russia.

"NATO remains committed to support Bosnia's Euro-Atlantic path, every country has the right to choose its security arrangements without foreign interference," Stoltenberg said after meeting the chairwoman of Bosnia's Council of Ministers Borjana Kristo. REUTERS

