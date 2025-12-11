NATO chief warns allies they are Russia’s next target

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BERLIN – NATO chief Mark Rutte on Dec 11 urged allies to step up defence efforts ‍to ​prevent a war waged by ‍Russia, that could be “on the scale of war our grandparents ​and ​great-grandparents endured”.

In a speech in Berlin, Mr Rutte said too many allies of the military alliance ‍did not feel the urgency of Russia’s threat ​in Europe and that ⁠they must rapidly increase defence spending and production to prevent a war on the scale of that seen by ​past generations.

“We are Russia’s next target. I fear that too ‌many are quietly complacent. ​Too many don’t feel the urgency. And too many believe that time is on our side. It is not. The time for action is now,” Rutte said.

“Conflict is at our door. Russia ‍has brought war back to Europe. And we ​must be prepared,” he added.

Russia could be ready to ​use military force against NATO within ‌five years, Mr Rutte said. REUTERS