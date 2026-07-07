NATO’s Rutte stresses democratic rights after Turkey’s pre‑summit crackdown

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ANKARA, July 6 - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the right to hold demonstrations and media freedom were essential in democracies, when asked about Turkey’s recent crackdown on dissidents and restrictions ahead of this week’s summit.

Turkey will host leaders from the 32 allied countries, as well as officials from NATO's partners, in Ankara for a summit on Tuesday and Wednesday. Authorities have stepped up security across the capital, banning demonstrations, erecting barricades and closing roads.

On Sunday, more than 100 people were detained in protest marches organised by leftist parties and groups, while 103 others were arrested as part of anti-terror raids in Ankara.

Asked at a press conference about the detentions and arrests — including those of journalists and a prominent comedian — Rutte said democracy required more than elections alone.

"And of course democracy is for people to organise demonstrations if they so choose. So it's much more than only free elections, and when it comes to media," he added, noting that it was important for NATO that media could attend major events in person. Several independent Turkish journalists have been denied accreditation for the summit.

Turkish authorities say the detentions and operations are aimed at uncovering militant activity and are not linked to the summit.

Western countries, namely Ankara's NATO allies, have grown silent over concerns about human rights and freedoms in Turkey in recent years. Some critics of President Tayyip Erdogan's government say that has enabled an authoritarian shift, weakened Turkey's opposition and overlooked NATO's founding principles of democracy and rule of law. REUTERS