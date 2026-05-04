NATO’s Rutte says Europeans have ‘gotten message’ from Trump

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NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said more and more European nations were pre-positioning assets such as minehunters and minesweepers close to the Gulf.

BRUSSELS – European nations have “gotten the message” from US President Donald Trump and are now ensuring that agreements on the use of military bases are being implemented, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on May 4.

Mr Trump has accused some NATO nations of not doing enough to support the United States in the Iran war. In a further sign of his discontent with European allies, the US announced on May 1 plans to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany.

“Yes, there has been some disappointment from the US side, but Europeans have listened,” Mr Rutte told reporters at a European Political Community summit in Armenia.

“They are now making sure that all the bilateral basing agreements are being implemented,” he said.

NATO member Spain has said that military bases on its territory cannot be used for the war with Iran. But Mr Rutte said other NATO countries such as Montenegro, Croatia, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Italy, Britain, France and Germany were implementing requests for the use of bases and other logistical support.

Mr Rutte also said “more and more” European nations were pre-positioning assets such as minehunters and minesweepers close to the Gulf to be ready for a “next phase”.

Multiple European nations have said they are willing to take part in a mission to help ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz once the war is over. REUTERS