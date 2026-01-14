NATO would be ‘more formidable’ with US control of Greenland, Trump says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Trump made the comments in a social media post, ahead of a meeting at the White House between the Danish and Greenland foreign ministers and Vice-President JD Vance.

US President Donald Trump said anything less than Greenland “in the hands” of the United States was “unacceptable” , reiterating his demand for control of the Danish territory just hours ahead of a White House meeting on the issue.

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it,” Mr Trump wrote in a social media post.

“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable,” he added.

The Danish and Greenland foreign ministers will meet with US Vice-President J.D. Vance at the White House later on Jan 14, following weeks of Mr Trump’s threats. REUTERS