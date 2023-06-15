Nato war games in Germany aimed at deterring Russia

LONDON – The United States and its European allies have launched their biggest military manoeuvres since the 1950s, as tensions between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine continue to rise.

The war games are preparations for what Mr Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of Nato, the US-led military alliance in Europe, referred to this week as broader Western plans to “deter further Russian aggression” by creating a standing force of “well over 300,000 troops at high readiness, backed by substantial air and naval power”.