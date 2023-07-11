Nato to offer Ukraine fast path to join when conditions met

A person holds a placard featuring a portrait of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the slogan "Glory to Ukraine", at a summit-related event in Vilnius. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

VILNIUS - Nato members pledged to invite Ukraine to join the bloc when conditions are met and to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles in order to speed up the process.

At a summit that began on Tuesday in Vilnius, Nato leaders agreed that Ukraine won’t need a so-called Membership Action Plan to prepare for joining, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference. 

“This will change Ukraine’s membership path from a two–step process to a one-step process,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

Members “will issue an invitation for Ukraine to join Nato when allies agree and conditions are met.”

That commitment offers Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a more concrete prospect of securing the full military protection of the US and its allies, while falling short of the clear roadmap that he asked for. 

Fifteen years ago, the alliance agreed that Ukraine would one day join, a pledge that proved insufficient to prevent the steady ramp up of Russian hostility that led to last year’s invasion. 

Allies have been grappling with how to move beyond that 2008 summit statement and some countries are concerned that they would limit their room for manoeuvre in future negotiations with the Kremlin if the pledge is too concrete, according to an official. 

Russia’s war effectively puts a block on Nato membership for Ukraine, since extending the bloc’s collective defence commitments to Kyiv would bring the US and its allies into direct conflict with Russia, and that’s a situation that western leaders are not prepared to countenance. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Ukraine’s Zelensky says lack of timeframe for Nato membership ‘absurd’
France to supply Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top