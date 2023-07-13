Nato summit’s strong outcomes underline alliance’s clout despite enduring disagreements

LONDON – The United States and its European allies ended the yearly summit of their Nato military alliance on a sour note, as tempers frayed over US President Joe Biden’s refusal to sanction Ukraine’s immediate membership in the organisation.

But although disagreements over Ukraine and several other topics dominated the media coverage of the summit, the heads of state and governments of Nato’s 31 member states agreed on many measures strengthening the alliance’s capabilities to deter and contain Russia.