NATO says ‘planning under way’ for new Arctic mission, amid Greenland tensions
BERLIN - NATO said on Feb 3 that military planning has started for a new mission to bolster security in the Arctic, after US President Donald Trump made protecting the region central to his demands for Greenland.
“Planning is under way for a NATO enhanced vigilance activity, named Arctic Sentry,” said Mr Martin O’Donnell, a spokesman for NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe.
“The activity will even further strengthen NATO’s posture in the Arctic and High North,” he added, without providing further details.
Mr Trump’s threats against Greenland in December
threats against Greenland in Decemberplunged the transatlantic alliance into its deepest crisis in years.
The unpredictable US leader backed off his desire to take control of Denmark’s autonomous Arctic territory
backed off his desire to take control of Denmark’s autonomous Arctic territoryafter saying he had struck a “framework” deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte to ensure greater American influence.
NATO said it would take steps to boost its presence in the Arctic after Mr Trump used the alleged threat of Russia and China
the alleged threat of Russia and Chinato justify his designs on Greenland.
Meanwhile, Denmark and Greenland have kicked off talks with the US over the territory and are expected to renegotiate a 1951 treaty governing American troop deployments on the island.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that NATO countries back having a “permanent presence” in the Arctic, including around Greenland, as part of efforts to step up security. AFP