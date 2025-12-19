NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Ukraine may continue

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Czech initiative ‍has delivered 1.8 million rounds of ​artillery ammunition to Ukraine this year.

WIESBADEN, Germany - A senior NATO military official voiced cautious optimism that the Czech Republic may continue an initiative to source ‍large-calibre ​ammunition for Kyiv from global suppliers despite a ‍recent change of government in Prague.

Before taking office, new Czech Prime Minister Andrej ​Babis pledged ​to cut military aid to Ukraine from the national budget and suggested his government might end the Czech-led ammunition scheme.

He has said ‍the scheme is not transparent and overpriced but has not taken a ​clear stance on the future ⁠of the project, which has strong backing from the president.

“I have no final confirmation (of whether) the initiative continues, but there are some positive signals coming from Prague,” Major -General Maik Keller, deputy commander of NATO’s Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), told ‌Reuters at the mission’s headquarters in ​Wiesbaden.

“There might be no more Czech funding for the initiative, which there was to a limited extent in the past. But the vast majority of the funding is coming from other partners.”

NSATU has been coordinating international military aid for Kyiv for about a year.

Maj-Gen Keller praised the Czech initiative ‍for its impact, saying it was delivering 1.8 million rounds of ​artillery ammunition this year - 43 per cent of the total ammunition supplied to Kyiv, and roughly ​70 per cent of the legacy Soviet calibre ammunition.

“So that’s ‌quite a significant and important initiative. And that’s why we are so keen on continuing it,” he ‌said. REUTERS