NATO says it has authorized additional forces for Kosovo

Kosovo police officers patrol, in the aftermath of a shooting incident, in Banjska village, Kosovo September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

BRUSSELS - NATO said in a statement on Friday that it had "authorized additional forces to address the current situation" in Kosovo.

NATO did not immediately specify how many additional forces or from which countries. REUTERS

