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NATO says it agrees to modernise nuclear capabilities

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BRUSSELS, June 18 - NATO agreed on Thursday to modernise its nuclear capabilities and strengthen its nuclear planning capacity, the alliance's senior body for nuclear deterrence said in a statement.

All NATO allies except France are members of the Nuclear Planning Group, which serves as a forum for consultation and decision-making on nuclear deterrence.

Defence ministers taking part in the meeting "recalled that the strategic nuclear forces of the Alliance remain the supreme guarantee of Allied security and underpin NATO's extended deterrence architecture," the statement said.

"NPG Ministers agreed to continue enhancing NATO's nuclear deterrence mission by modernising NATO's nuclear capabilities, strengthening its nuclear planning capacity, and adapting to achieve its security interests," the group said. REUTERS

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