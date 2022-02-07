Nato practices for winter combat on Russia's doorstep in Estonia

TAPA, ESTONIA (AFP) - In an icy landscape of birches and pines on Nato's eastern border, this year's regular military exercises by the alliance have come at a time of spiralling tensions between Russia and the West.

The "Winter Camp" exercise in northeast Estonia, just 100 kilometres from the Russian border, included some 1,300 British, Estonian and French troops operating in extreme conditions.

It comes as Russia amasses troops around Ukraine and demands the withdrawal of foreign Nato forces from Poland and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, all EU and Nato members.

While there is no perceived threat to Estonia's own border with Russia, many in the once Soviet-ruled country of 1.3 million people are worried - a concern shared across Central and Eastern Europe.

"We are well aware of what's going on in Ukraine but we are just acting normally. We don't see any need for now to increase our readiness," said Colonel Andrus Merilo, a winter camouflage-suited Estonian commander taking part in the exercise.

"We have been ready since 1991," the colonel said, referring to the year when the Baltics regained their independence as the Soviet Union crumbled.

"We are not afraid of an incursion by Russia... But we also understand that our neighbour may act aggressively and we are ready to counter any aggression from them," Col Merilo said.

'Life insurance' for Estonia

Following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, Nato sent an "enhanced forward presence" of multinational battalions to Poland and the Baltics.

"We are a life insurance for the Estonians," said Colonel Eric Mauger, who is in charge of a contingent of some 300 French soldiers deployed to Estonia.

"We are not here to provoke the Russians. Our deployment is preventive, dissuasive and not aggressive," said Col Mauger, pointing out that Russia had been informed about the exercises ahead of time.

"But we are ready and able to hold the line while awaiting reinforcements," he said.

Amid the tensions over Ukraine, the Baltic states have called for an increased presence of other Nato troops as a deterrent against Russia.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas discussed the crisis with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, on the eve of his trip to Moscow.

She said the two discussed their shared "commitment to diplomacy and stronger deterrence".