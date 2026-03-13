NATO-partner Serbia admits buying Chinese missiles after photos leaked

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said its air force had adapted its Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to carry the CM-400AKG missiles.

BELGRADE – Serbia recently purchased Chinese CM-400AKG air-to-surface ballistic missiles for its air force, becoming the weapon’s first European operator, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said late on March 12 .

Serbia is striving to balance its partnership with NATO and aspirations to join the European Union with its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political alliance with Russia and strategic ties with China, a major investor.

“We have a significant number of those missiles, and we will have even more,” Mr Vucic said in a live broadcast by Serbia’s state RTS TV, days after the first images of the missiles mounted on a Serbian plane leaked online.

Mr Vucic said the Serbian air force had adapted its Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to carry the CM-400AKG.

Croatia – an EU and NATO member, and Serbia’s foe during the wars of the 1990s – has criticised the missile purchase as a threat to regional stability, an attempt to alter the military balance, and a sign of a growing arms race in the Balkans.

The CM-400AKG, manufactured by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), is a supersonic air-to-surface ballistic missile. It can carry either a 150kg blast warhead or a 200kg penetrator warhead and has a range of up to 400km.

It saw its first combat use during the 2025 India–Pakistan conflict, when Pakistan’s air force targeted an Indian S-400 air defence system.

Mr Vucic declined to disclose the price Serbia paid for the missiles, saying only it received a “slight discount”.

Serbia has allocated around 2.6 per cent of its GDP for military expenditures in 2026 .

In recent times, Serbia has purchased the FK-3 surface-to-air defence system – similar to Russia’s S-300 or the US Patriot system – and CH-92A combat drones from China, while at the same time buying 12 new Rafale fighter jets from France’s Dassault along with helicopters and cargo planes from Airbus. REUTERS