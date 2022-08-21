Nato member Albania arrests two Russians, one Ukrainian trying to enter military plant

TIRANA (REUTERS) - The Albanian Defence Ministry said on Saturday (Aug 20) that two of its soldiers were injured while trying to stop two Russians and one Ukrainian who were trying to enter a military plant in central Albania, the ministry said in a statement.

“Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports have tried to enter the factory,” the ministry said in a statement sent to the media.

“The officers who were guarding the plant reacted immediately, but during their efforts to stop the three foreign nationals, two of our soldiers were injured,” the statement said, adding the conditions of the soldiers was stable.

The ministry said the three foreign nationals were detained.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said the three individuals are “suspected of espionage.”

The defence ministry said one of the arrested, identified only as a Russian national MZ, 24 years old, entered the plant’s territory and was trying to take photos.

The ministry said the man used a kind of spray against soldiers while trying to escape after being stopped by guards.

Two others, a Russian woman identified as ST, 33 years old, and an Ukrainian man FA, 25 years old were also arrested in the vicinity.