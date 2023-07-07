Nato makes membership pledge to Ukraine as Zelensky drums up support

PRAGUE - The head of Nato said on Friday that the military alliance would unite at a summit next week on how to bring Kyiv closer to joining, while Ukraine’s leader drummed up support for its membership bid on a tour of several Nato states.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Czech Republic and Slovakia a day after holding talks in Bulgaria, and was due to travel to Turkey later on Friday on the next stage of his tour.

In Prague, he won a pledge of support for Ukraine to join Nato “as soon as the war (with Russia) is over”, and in Sofia secured backing for membership “as soon as conditions allow”.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine would become a member, but the alliance is divided over how fast this should happen. Some countries are wary of any step that might take the alliance closer to war with Russia.

“For 500 days, Moscow has brought death and destruction to the heart of Europe,” Mr Stoltenberg told a press conference in Brussels ahead of the July 11 to 12 Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“Our summit will send a clear message: Nato stands united, and Russia’s aggression will not pay.”

Mr Zelensky has acknowledged that Kyiv is unlikely to be able to join Nato while at war with Russia.

But he said on Thursday that Ukraine needs “a clear signal, some concrete things in the direction of an invitation” at the summit, and it is unclear what Kyiv will be offered in Vilnius.

Russia President Vladimir Putin has cited Nato’s expansion towards Russia’s borders over the past two decades as a reason for his decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022.

He has threatened unspecified action if Ukraine joins Nato.

Talks due in Turkey

Despite Russia’s anger, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told a press conference with Mr Zelensky in Prague that he expected all Nato allies to support Ukraine in its membership aspirations.

“I am convinced that the future of Ukraine is in the European Union, the future of Ukraine is in Nato, and this will ensure that a situation like the one we are experiencing in Europe will not happen again,” Mr Fiala said.