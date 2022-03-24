Nato head warns Russia against chemical attacks

BRUSSELS • Any use of chemical weapons in Russia's war on Ukraine would have far-reaching consequences, Nato head Jens Stoltenberg warned yesterday.

"Any use of chemical weapons would totally change the nature of the conflict, it would be a blatant violation of international law and would have far-reaching consequences," Mr Stoltenberg said.

He said leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) will agree at an urgent summit today to provide extra support to Ukraine to deal with such threats.

"Tomorrow, I expect allies will agree to provide additional support, including cyber-security assistance as well as equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats," Mr Stoltenberg said.

The meeting in Brussels will also be attended by US President Joe Biden, who departed for Brussels yesterday.

He will hold talks with European leaders about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, carrying with him plans for more sanctions on Moscow.

His trip will include talks in Brussels with Nato and European leaders and a visit to Warsaw for consultations with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Two sources familiar with the situation said Mr Biden and his team were developing plans to impose sanctions on members of the Russian Parliament or Duma, in retaliation for the invasion. The sanctions are expected to be announced today.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also address the Nato summit via video-link after he was invited by the military alliance to speak at the meeting.

"President Zelensky is invited to address the Nato summit via video link," a Nato official said on Tuesday.

"This will be an opportunity for allied leaders to hear directly from President Zelensky about the dire situation facing the people of Ukraine because of Russia's aggression."

Elsewhere, Russia's ambassador to Indonesia said yesterday that President Vladimir Putin intends to attend the G-20 summit in Indonesia in November, dismissing suggestions by some G-20 members that Russia could be barred from the group.