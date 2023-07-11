Nato secretary-general sees ‘strong message’ on Ukraine’s membership bid at summit

VILNIUS - Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine would get a “positive message on the path to membership” on Tuesday, as leaders of the Western military alliance meet to discuss the fallout from Russia’s invasion that brought war to their doorstep.

Divisions among Nato’s 31 members mean there will not be a straightforward invitation for Ukraine to join, something its Soviet-era overlord Moscow says would threaten Russia’s national security.

But Mr Stoltenberg said Kyiv would get more military aid and an easing of formal conditions, as well as a new format of cooperation with the alliance, the so-called Nato-Ukraine Council.

“I am confident it will be a positive and strong message on Ukraine and the path forward for membership,” Mr Stoltenberg said before hosting a summit in the Lithuanian capital.

United States national security adviser Jake Sullivan also said the gathering would send a “positive signal” about Kyiv’s membership bid.

Diplomats were upbeat as negotiators draw close on the final agreement.

US President Joe Biden, speaking alongside Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, whose country is extremely wary of the consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine for eastern Europe, reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the alliance.

“Our pledge to be with you has not wavered,” he said.

The summit is also set to approve Nato’s first comprehensive plans since the end of the Cold War to defend against any attack from Russia.

Moscow criticised the two-day summit. Russia’s state RIA news agency quoted a Vienna-based senior Russian diplomat as warning that Europe would be the first to face “catastrophic consequences” should the war in Ukraine escalate.

While Nato members agree Kyiv cannot join during the war, they have disagreed over how quickly it could happen afterwards and under what conditions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is due to attend the Vilnius gathering, has been pressing Nato for a clear path for Ukraine to join once the war is over.

On Tuesday, he said Ukrainian troops were keeping Russian aggression from Europe. “The eastern border of Ukraine, the border of our state and the positions of our warriors are the line that the Russian dictatorship... will never cross again,” he said on Twitter.

Nato members in eastern Europe have backed Kyiv’s stance, arguing that bringing Ukraine under Nato’s collective security umbrella is the best way to deter Russia from attacking again.

Countries such as the US and Germany have been more cautious, wary of any move that they fear could draw Nato into a direct conflict with Russia and potentially spark a global war.

Nato was formed in 1949 with the primary aim of countering the risk of a Soviet attack on allied territory.

The Nato-Ukraine Council, due to hold its first session in Vilnius on Wednesday, is not dissimilar from a coordination platform Nato had with Russia from 2002.

That stopped after Moscow annexed Crimea from Kyiv in 2014 and then went on to back rebel fighters in eastern Ukraine.

Mr Stoltenberg said Ukraine could now skip a Membership Action Plan (MAP) – a process for meeting political, economic and military goals before becoming a Nato member.

Lithuania’s Nato ambassador said the summit would commit €500 million (S$738.2 million) a year in non-lethal help to Ukraine, including medical supplies and de-mining. Norway said it would increase military aid to Kyiv.

“It’s important that they win. It’s important for our common security,” Norwegian foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt told Reuters.

While Ukraine was set to be kept waiting, another country seemingly secured a breakthrough on its path to Nato membership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late on Monday agreed to forward Sweden’s bid to join to his Parliament for ratification, appearing to end months of opposition that strained the bloc.