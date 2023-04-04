Nato gains massive artillery arsenal as Finland becomes its 31st member

BRUSSELS – Finland became the 31st member of Nato on Tuesday, in a historic strategic shift provoked by Moscow’s war on Ukraine, which doubles the United States-led alliance’s border with Russia.
In 2022, the Kremlin’s all-out invasion of Ukraine upended Europe’s security landscape and prompted Finland – and its neighbour Sweden – to drop decades of military non-alignment.
Awkward allies Turkey and Hungary, for different reasons of their own, delayed Finland’s bid to come under the Nato umbrella – and Stockholm’s progress remains blocked.
But last week, the Turkish Parliament voted to clear Finland’s final hurdle.
Completing the ratification in well under a year still makes this the fastest membership process in the alliance’s recent history.
All that remained were Tuesday’s highly choreographed formalities at Nato’s headquarters.
Finland’s foreign minister will hand over the formal accession papers to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the keeper of Nato’s founding treaty.
Then Finland’s blue-and-white flag will be raised next to those of its new allies, between Estonia and France, in front of the gleaming headquarters in Brussels.
“Not so many years ago we thought it was unthinkable that Finland would become a member. Now, they will be a fully fledged member of our alliance, and that is truly historic,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.
“We are removing the room for miscalculation in Moscow about Nato’s readiness to protect Finland, and that makes Finland safer,” he said.
Putin gets more Nato
Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen called it “a big day for Finland, of course, and I’d say it’s a win-win situation”.
“Our next goal is, of course, to get our good neighbour Sweden to the full membership as well,” he said.
Joining Nato places Finland under the alliance’s Article Five, the collective defence pledge that an attack on one member “shall be considered an attack against them all”.
This was the guarantee Finnish leaders decided they needed as they watched Russian President Vladimir Putin’s devastating assault lay waste to swathes of Ukraine.
“President Putin had, as a declared goal of the invasion of Ukraine, to get less Nato,” Mr Stoltenberg said. “He wanted less Nato along his borders. He wanted to close Nato’s door. No more Nato membership for any more countries in Europe. He’s getting exactly the opposite.”
Invaded by its giant neighbour, the Soviet Union, in 1939, Finland – which has a 1,300km border with Russia – stayed out of Nato throughout the Cold War.
Now, its membership brings a potent military into the alliance with a wartime strength of 280,000 and one of Europe’s largest artillery arsenals.
And its strategic location bolsters Nato’s defences on a border running from the vulnerable Baltic states to the increasingly competitive Arctic.
Nato was created as a counterweight to the Soviet Union at the outset of the Cold War era that began immediately after the Allies defeated Nazi Germany.
Sweden soon?
The bloc has gone through waves of expansion that brought it ever closer to Russia’s borders.
Nato’s reach into eastern and southern European countries that were once under Moscow’s effective control infuriated the Kremlin and strained its relations with Washington.
At first, the Kremlin appeared to play down the significance of the alliance’s border advancing to touch a new stretch of Russia’s north-western frontier.
But on Monday it said it would boost its military presence in the region in response to Finland joining Nato.
The Kremlin branded Finland’s Nato membership an “assault on our security”.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia “believes that this is the latest aggravation of the situation”.
“The expansion of Nato is an assault on our security and Russia’s national interests,” he said. “And this forces us to take countermeasures... in tactical and strategic terms.”
Senior Nato military commander Admiral Rob Bauer said Finland has so far not requested its new allies station troops on its soil.
Finland’s arrival nevertheless remains a bittersweet moment for the alliance as the hope has been for Sweden to come on board at the same time.
Budapest and Ankara remain the holdouts on Sweden’s accession after belatedly agreeing to wave through Helsinki’s bid.
Sweden has upset Hungary’s leader Viktor Orban – one of Mr Putin’s closest allies in Europe – by expressing alarm over the rule of law in Hungary.
It has also angered Turkey by refusing to extradite dozens of suspects that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan links to a failed 2016 coup attempt and a decades-long Kurdish independence struggle.
Nato diplomats hope Mr Erdogan will become more amenable if he weathers elections in May, and that Sweden will join before a Nato summit in Vilnius this July.
“Sweden is ready to join the Nato Alliance,” tweeted Mr Blinken. AFP