NATO expected to launch Arctic Sentry mission in coming days

REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BRUSSELS, Feb 9 - NATO is expected to launch a mission in the coming days that could boost its surveillance and military assets in the Arctic, five sources told Reuters, following tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and European allies over Greenland.

A launch of the Arctic Sentry mission could come as early as this week, when the alliance's defence ministers meet in Brussels, according to three European diplomats, a military official and a person familiar with the matter.

Arctic Sentry could involve military exercises, increased surveillance, additional vessels and air assets in the region, including drones, the diplomats said.

However, officials said the mission would likely focus on using NATO resources in the region more effectively rather than adding large amounts of new forces.

The mission was "part of the Alliance's efforts to further enhance our deterrence and defence in the region, particularly in light of Russia's military activity and China's growing interest in the High North," a NATO official told Reuters in an email.

The mission was expected to be operational soon, the official said.

NATO said last week it had begun planning for the mission, following talks in Davos between Trump and NATO boss Mark Rutte that eased severe strains over Trump's ambition to acquire Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

Officials said no final decision had been taken and military planners were still working on options.

But NATO's Supreme Allied Commander, U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, said on Monday planning was in the "final stages".

Speaking on a visit to Luxembourg, Grynkewich said he would receive a briefing on planning for the mission from NATO's Joint Force Command in Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday.

"If the brief goes well ... we might have something that we can announce later this week on how we're moving forward on that," he told reporters. REUTERS