Straitstimes.com header logo

NATO discussing next steps to ensure Arctic stays safe, Rutte says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (not pictured), in Zagreb, Croatia, January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (not pictured), in Zagreb, Croatia, January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo

Follow topic:

BRUSSELS, Jan 12 - NATO member countries are discussing and working on the next steps for how to collectively keep the Arctic safe, alliance chief Mark Rutte said on Monday.

The alliance has previously discussed how to work together to make sure that the Arctic stay safe, Rutte told reporters in a news conference in Zagreb, Croatia.

"Currently we are discussing the next step to that, how to make sure that we give practical follow up on those discussions," Rutte said. 

"We are working on the next steps to make sure that indeed, we collectively protect what is at stake here," he added. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.