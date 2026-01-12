NATO discussing next steps to ensure Arctic stays safe, Rutte says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BRUSSELS, Jan 12 - NATO member countries are discussing and working on the next steps for how to collectively keep the Arctic safe, alliance chief Mark Rutte said on Monday.

The alliance has previously discussed how to work together to make sure that the Arctic stay safe, Rutte told reporters in a news conference in Zagreb, Croatia.

"Currently we are discussing the next step to that, how to make sure that we give practical follow up on those discussions," Rutte said.

"We are working on the next steps to make sure that indeed, we collectively protect what is at stake here," he added. REUTERS