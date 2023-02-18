Nato chief warns of growing ties between Russia and China

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media at the Munich Security Conference, on Feb 17, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
February 18, 2023 at 4:44 AM

MUNICH - Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Friday about growing ties between China and Russia, urging countries that believe in “democracy and freedom” to stand together to counter authoritarian powers.

After Russia sent troops into Ukraine, China sought to position itself as neutral, but at the same time deepened ties with Moscow and has not condemned the invasion.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Mr Stoltenberg said Nato was “following closely the increased and stronger relationship between China and Russia”.

The countries were conducting military exercises together, as well as naval and air patrols, he said.

“When authoritarian powers are coming closer and working more closely together, it’s even more important that all of us who believe in democracy and freedom stand together in Nato, and with our partners throughout the world,” he said.

Mr Stoltenberg said Beijing was watching the war in Ukraine closely.

“If President (Vladimir) Putin wins there, it will impact the calculations and decisions they will make in Beijing,” he said.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has stoked fears among Western powers that China could try something similar in Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island that Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The Munich Security Conference, which began on Friday, is being attended by world leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice-President Kamala Harris and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi. AFP

More On This Topic
Zelensky: It’s ‘obvious’ Ukraine won’t be Putin’s last stop
Germany’s Scholz reverses roles on tanks for Ukraine

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top