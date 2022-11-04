Nato chief in Turkey says 'time to welcome' Finland, Sweden into alliance

ISTANBUL - Sweden and Finland are committed to working with Turkey to address its concerns ahead of their membership in the alliance, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday, adding it is time to welcome them.

Ankara has accused the two Nordic nations of providing safe haven to outlawed Kurdish militants it deems “terrorists”.

“I recognise your concerns,” Mr Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul.

He said Finland and Sweden were keen to work closer with Turkey to fight “terrorism”.

“It’s also in their interest,” he said.

“It’s time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of Nato. Their accession will make our alliance stronger and our people safer.”

Both countries dropped decades of military non-alignment and scrambled to become Nato members in May, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to block their bids, seeking concessions.

In June, Turkey, Sweden and Finland struck a deal which included provisions on extraditions and sharing information.

“Finland and Sweden have delivered on their agreement to Turkey,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

“They have become strong partner in our joint fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he added.

“And they are clearly committed to long-term engagement with Turkey to address your security concerns.”

To date, all but Turkey and Hungary of the 30 Nato member states have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland.

New members to the alliance require unanimous approval.