Nato chief confident Ukraine ready to make offensive gains

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday he is “confident” that Ukraine is prepared to retake more territory as Kyiv readies for a new offensive against invading Russian forces.

“I’m confident that they will now be in a position to be able to liberate even more land,” Mr Stoltenberg told journalists at a meeting of Nato allies in Germany.

He was responding to questions about whether Ukraine has what it needs to successfully execute the offensive.

“One of the main issues here today has been to go through all the different capabilities, systems, supplies that the Ukrainians need to be able to retake more land,” said Mr Stoltenberg, speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of dozens of Kyiv’s international supporters at the Ramstein air base.

The Nato chief also said that multiple Patriot air defence batteries had been delivered to Ukraine.

“Germany and the US have now delivered Patriot batteries, which are operational in Ukraine,” he said, declining to provide exact numbers or details.

Kyiv repeatedly pushed for the high-tech system to help shield against Russian strikes.

The Pentagon said in late March that a group of 65 Ukrainian military personnel had completed training on the Patriot in the US and returned to Europe.

At the same meeting on Friday, Germany, Poland and Ukraine signed an agreement for a hub to repair Leopard tanks used in Ukraine to fight Russian forces, Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

All parties agreed on how to finance such a hub, which costs around up to 200 million euros (S$293 million) a year and could begin operations at the end of May, Mr Pistorius told reporters.

Asked about Ukraine’s prospects to join the Nato alliance, Mr Pistorius said all members agreed that they saw Ukraine as a future member but said “first things first”, the focus now had to be on supporting Ukraine on the battlefield. AFP, REUTERS