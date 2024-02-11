Nato chief calls on Europe to ramp up arms production

BERLIN - Nato’s secretary-general called on Europe to increase its arms production to support Ukraine and prevent “potentially decades of confrontation” with Moscow, in an interview published by German media on Feb 10.

Ahead of a key meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels and the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mr Jens Stoltenberg insisted that “we need to reconstitute and expand our industrial base faster, to increase deliveries to Ukraine and refill our own stocks.”

“This means shifting from slow peacetime to high-tempo conflict production,” he told the German Sunday daily Welt am Sonntag.

Meanwhile, the German army’s chief-of-staff said the country’s military needs to be “war ready” in five years because of growing threats.

General Carsten Breuer told newspaper Die Welt in an interview due to be published on Feb 11 that for the first time since the end of the cold the country faces “the possibility of a war imposed from outside.”

Gen Breuer said being ready for war involved a “change of mentality” as well as improving Germany’s military training and capacity.

Mr Stoltenberg’s comments came amid growing pleas for shells, ammunition and other military aid from Ukraine as it battles Russian forces into a third year.

Western leaders have also called for greater assistance. Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Joe Biden urged US lawmakers on Feb 9 to approve a long-delayed military aid package for Ukraine, warning that Kyiv could not hold off Russia’s invasion without it.

“The failure of the United States’ Congress in not supporting Ukraine is close to criminal neglect,” Mr Biden said as he hosted Mr Scholz in the Oval Office on Feb 9.