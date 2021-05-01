Nato begins Afghanistan withdrawal as Taleban attacks surge

BRUSSELS • Nato has started the withdrawal of its mission from Afghanistan following a decision by President Joe Biden to bring United States forces home, an alliance official has announced.

"Nato allies decided in mid-April to start the withdrawal of Resolute Support Mission forces by May 1 and this withdrawal has begun. This will be an orderly, coordinated and deliberate process," the official said.

Members of the US-backed alliance agreed last month to wrap up their 9,600-strong mission in Afghanistan after Mr Biden made the call to end Washington's longest war. The decision - which delayed by several months a deadline agreed by former American president Donald Trump - came despite fears it could allow the Taleban to regain power in the country.

The Nato official said the safety of the alliance's troops "will be a top priority every step of the way, and we are taking all necessary measures to keep our personnel from harm".

"Any Taleban attacks during the withdrawal will be met with a forceful response. We plan to have our withdrawal completed within a few months," the official added, refusing to give any further details on the timeline.

Mr Biden said the US withdrawal would be completed by Sept 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America that sparked its military involvement in Afghanistan.

Germany's Defence Ministry has said it plans to get its 1,300 troops out of the country by early July.

Nato's training and support mission, which includes around 2,500 US troops and relies heavily on Washington's military assets, has personnel from 36 alliance-member nations and partner countries.

The US has said it is temporarily deploying extra troops to protect international forces as they withdraw, and has prolonged the presence of an aircraft carrier in the region to support the pullout.

Mr Trump struck a deal with the Taleban last year that was meant to see US and allied troops leave Afghanistan by the start of this month, provided attacks decreased and peace talks progressed.

Mr Biden decided to call time on the two-decade deployment of troops despite insurgent violence flaring and negotiations between the Taleban and the Kabul government stalling. The US insists it has achieved its aim of stopping Afghanistan from serving as a "haven for terrorists" after uprooting Al-Qaeda networks, and says it risks a never-ending military involvement if it does not pull out.

Top US general Mark Milley said on Wednesday it was not possible to predict Afghanistan's fate after the withdrawal and warned of a "worst-case" outcome of a government collapse. But along with its fellow Nato members, Washington insists it remains committed to the country.

More than 100 Afghan security force personnel have been killed over the last two weeks amid a surge in Taleban attacks.

Senior Afghan officials said the Taleban was putting on a show of force and seeking to gain territory as foreign forces pull out.

