Nato allies weigh more arms for Ukraine as Russia gears up offensive

KYIV - Russian forces bombarded Ukrainian positions along the front lines in eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday in what appeared to be early salvoes of a new offensive, as Nato allies met in Brussels to plan stepped-up supplies to the Kyiv government.

The Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, a major target for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invading troops, was in a precarious position.

“There is not a single square metre in Bakhmut that is safe or that is not in range of enemy fire or drones,” regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukraine’s national broadcaster.

He said Russian artillery was hitting targets all along the front lines in Donetsk, which along with Luhansk region makes up the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland and a main objective for the Russians.

With the first anniversary of the invasion approaching, the Kremlin has intensified operations across a broad area of southern and eastern Ukraine and a major new offensive has been widely anticipated.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the bombardments and ground attacks indicated the offensive was already underway.

Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday its forces had repelled attacks in five settlements in Luhansk and six in Donetsk, including in Bakhmut, over the past 24 hours.

They had also beaten back an attack on a town in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia in north-east Ukraine.

“The situations is difficult as a whole, but controlled,” Mr Kyrylenko said. “The enemy has not been able to achieve a tactical or strategic success there.”

The Russian assault on Bakhmut has been spearheaded by mercenaries of the Wagner group.

Britain’s defence ministry said on Tuesday that the mercenaries had made small gains in the northern outskirts in the past three days, but an advance to the south of Bakhmut had probably made little progress.

The capture of Bakhmut would give Russia a new foothold in Donetsk and a rare victory after months of setbacks.

The city has already endured months of shelling and may districts are in ruins. Only about 5,000 civilians are left there out of a pre-war population of about 70,000, Mr Kyrylenko said. Troops have fortified positions in anticipation of street fighting.