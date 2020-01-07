Nato allies stand behind US over Iranian commander Soleimani's killing: Secretary-General Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday (Jan 6) that all members of the Atlantic alliance stood behind the United States in the Middle East, after a US drone strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Speaking after a rare Nato meeting on Iran and Iraq in which the United States briefed its allies about last Friday's drone strike, Stoltenberg also called for a de-escalation of tensions, echoing the statements of some European leaders.

"We are united in condemning Iran's support of a variety of different terrorist groups," Stoltenberg said.

"At the meeting today, allies called for restraint and de-escalation. A new conflict would be in no one's interest. So Iran must refrain from further violence and provocations."