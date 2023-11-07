Nato allies condemn Russia's withdrawal from CFE treaty, will suspend its operation

A participant stands next to a Russian state flag at an exhibition showcasing volunteers' product range, manufactured to supply the needs of service members involved in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, July 29, 2023. A tattoo reads: \"Russia\". REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak/File photo
BRUSSELS - NATO allies on Tuesday condemned a decision by Russia to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, which was a key post-Cold War treaty, adding that, as a consequence, they intended to suspend the operation of the treaty as long as necessary

"Allies condemn Russia's decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), and its war of aggression against Ukraine which is contrary to the Treaty's objectives. Russia's withdrawal is the latest in a series of actions that systematically undermines Euro-Atlantic security," said NATO in a statement.

"Therefore, as a consequence, Allied States Parties intend to suspend the operation of the CFE Treaty for as long as necessary, in accordance with their rights under international law. This is a decision fully supported by all NATO Allies."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia had formally withdrawn from this landmark security treaty which limited key categories of conventional armed forces, blaming the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of the NATO military alliance. REUTERS

