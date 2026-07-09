NATO allies commit to giving Ukraine military aid through 2027

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The move ensured continued support as Russia’s war shows few signs of abating.

ANKARA – NATO members pledged €70 billion (S$103.41 billion) in military aid to Ukraine for 2026 and “at least the equivalent levels” in 2027, ensuring continued support as Russia’s war shows few signs of abating.

The military alliance made the commitment in a statement adopted at a summit in Ankara, where leaders from NATO’s 32 countries gathered.

While the money doesn’t include any new contributions – it represents NATO’s previous €40 billion annual pledge plus €30 billion each year from a European Union loan – the reference is a change from 2025’s summit, when leaders didn’t mention financial help for Ukraine.

Since then, the US stance toward Kyiv has evolved as peace talks with Russia stalled.

US President Donald Trump has offered guarded praise of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and signed on to a pledge from the Group of Seven countries to support Kyiv and pressure Moscow.

“Ukraine contributes to transatlantic security, and Allies stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

“European Allies and Canada now finance the vast majority of security assistance to Ukraine through bilateral and multilateral means.”

Zelensky arrived at the Ankara summit more confident about his country’s fortunes, even as his aspirations to join NATO are on ice.

But Kyiv is also in dire need of more US-made Patriot air defences as Russia ramps up its deadly ballistic missile strikes.

Like 2025, NATO leaders again declared that Russia poses a long-term threat to allies’ security.

The statement also stressed the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital commercial shipping route that Iran shut down for months as the US attacked.

It also said Iran should not have nuclear weapons. BLOOMBERG