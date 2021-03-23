President Vladimir Putin won't reveal which Russian-made vaccine he is taking

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday (March 23) it had deliberately decided it would not reveal the name of the Russian-made vaccine which President Vladimir Putin is due to take.

"We are deliberately not saying which shot the president will get, noting that all three Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable and effective," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said Mr Putin, who announced his intention to get vaccinated a day earlier, would probably get his jab in the evening and would receive one of the three Russian-made shots.

Mr Peskov said Mr Putin had already done a lot to promote Russian-made vaccines, the most famous of which is Sputnik V. Moscow has also given emergency approval to two other domestic vaccines, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.

Mr Peskov said that Mr Putin did not like the idea of being vaccinated on camera.

Mr Putin previously said it was vital to ramp up production of vaccines for domestic use in Russia, where 4.3 million people have so far received both doses of a two-shot vaccine. He also said Russia had signed international deals to supply doses of Sputnik V to 700 million people.

Scientists last month said Sputnik V was almost 92 per cent effective in fighting Covid-19, based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet international medical journal.