Mystery mega yacht appears ready to set sail from Italy, amid Putin speculation

MARINA DI CARRARA, ITALY (AFP) - A mega yacht at the centre of a mystery over its ownership appeared ready to set sail from Italy on Friday (May 6), an AFP photographer saw, as speculation swirls it might belong to the Russian president.

"Scheherazade", worth an estimated US$700 million (S$970 million), is the subject of a probe into its ownership by Italy's financial police.

It had been berthed for several months for maintenance work at a shipyard at the Marina di Carrara, within the western seaside town of Massa.

Now, the yacht is back on water but the mystery remains unresolved: who does "Scheherazade" belong to? A Russian oligarch? Vladimir Putin?

Built by Germany's Luerssen in 2020, the 140m-long yacht features two helipads, a swimming pool and a movie theatre, according to the SuperYachtFan website, which researches yachts and their owners.

Italian police insist they are doing their best to identify the owner.

"It's not always easy to attribute ownership" of a yacht, a source close to the Italian probe told AFP in late March.

The same source said on Friday there was "nothing new" in the investigation.

Researchers at the anti-corruption foundation of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny link the yacht to Putin.