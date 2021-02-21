'Mute curse' strikes G-7 meeting as Johnson tells Merkel to switch off mic

LONDON • After nearly a year of lockdown video meetings, even Group of Seven (G-7) leaders failed to escape the "mute curse" on Friday, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to tell German Chancellor Angela Merkel to switch off her microphone.

While Mr Johnson began the meeting, Dr Merkel suddenly interrupted him as he tried to tell the likes of United States President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi that he wanted a face-to-face meeting at the G-7 summit in June.

"Can you hear us, Angela," Mr Johnson said, chuckling. "I think you need to mute."

Mr Johnson, who is known for his gaffes, also claimed that Mr Biden had "nicked" - British slang for stolen - his "build back better" slogan, though Mr Johnson quipped that he himself had probably stolen it from somewhere else. REUTERS