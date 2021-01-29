Mutations could render vaccines less effective, says WHO

GENEVA • New Covid-19 variants that make the disease more contagious and could render vaccine and antibody protection less effective have spread rapidly across dozens of countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

In its latest epidemiological update on Wednesday, the United Nations health agency said the more contagious Covid-19 variant first spotted in Britain had by Monday spread to 70 countries across all regions of the world.

That variant, known as VOC 202012/01, or B.1.1.7, and proven to transmit more easily than previous variants of the virus, had thus spread to 10 more countries over the past week, the WHO said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week also warned that fresh studies had indicated the strain could be more deadly, but the WHO stressed on Wednesday that those "results are preliminary, and more analyses are required to further corroborate these findings".

All viruses mutate when they replicate in order to adapt to their environment, and scientists have tracked multiple mutations of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The vast majority of mutations are of little importance, but the WHO has urged countries to actively work to spot mutations that might significantly alter either the virus' virulence or transmissibility.

That was the case for the 501Y.V2 variant first found in South Africa last October. It has now spread to 31 countries, eight more than a week ago, said the WHO.

Like the British variant, it also has mutations on its spike protein - the part of the virus that latches on to human cells and helps it spread - making it potentially more infectious than other strains.

But studies have also indicated that this variant "is less susceptible to antibody neutralisation", the WHO said.

This has raised concerns that the variant poses a heightened risk of re-infection, and also could hamper the effectiveness of the growing number of Covid-19 vaccines.

The WHO said more studies were needed, but stressed that observational studies in South Africa did not indicate an increased risk of re-infection.

It added that a third variant of the virus, first discovered in Brazil, is now in eight countries, up from just two a week ago. That variant, called P.1, has raised similar concerns it could be more contagious or cause more severe disease.

Said the WHO: "Further studies are needed to assess if there are changes in transmissibility, severity or antibody neutralising activity as a result of these new variants."

The WHO said that all variants and strains included, 4.1 million new cases of Covid-19 and some 96,000 deaths were registered globally over the past week.

While the number of deaths was similar to the previous week's, the new case number marked a 15 per cent decline week on week.

It was the second consecutive week that new case numbers declined, after peaking in the first week of this month.

The global decline was largely driven by relative reductions in case incidence in some countries that have seen the highest case numbers in recent months, the WHO said.

All regions saw new case numbers come down or remain flat.

The European region saw the sharpest drop, with a 20 per cent fall in new cases, followed by Africa at 16 per cent and the Americas at 14 per cent. Nonetheless, the Americas and Europe accounted for 86 per cent of all new cases recorded last week.

