Steps to stop Russia from using Starlink have worked, says Musk

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk attends the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says his company has prevented Russia from tapping into Starlink’s network of satellites.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Feb 1 that steps his company has taken to stop the “unauthorised” use of Starlink by Russia seem to have worked.

“Looks like the steps we took to stop the unauthorised use of Starlink by Russia have worked. Let us know if more needs to be done,” Mr Musk said on X.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Jan 28 Ukraine is working with SpaceX to

stop Russia from guiding drones

using Starlink’s internet system after Kyiv said it found it on long-range drones used in Russian attacks.

“Western technology must continue to help the democratic world and protect civilians, rather than being used for terrorism and destroying peaceful cities,” Mr Fedorov said on X.

On Feb 1, he thanked Mr Musk, and said “the first steps are already delivering real results”.

“Thank you for standing with us. You are a true champion of freedom and a true friend of the Ukrainian people,” said Mr Fedorov. REUTERS

