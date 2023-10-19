Musk considers removing X platform from Europe over EU law: Report

Mr Musk has discussed removing the app’s availability in the region, according to a source. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
21 min ago

BRUSSELS – Mr Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, formerly twitter, is considering removing the service from Europe in response to a new Internet platform regulation in the region, news site Insider reported on Wednesday.

The billionaire has discussed removing the app’s availability in the region, or blocking users in the European Union from accessing it, a person familiar with the company told the publication.

The EU in August adopted the Digital Services Act, which sets forth rules for preventing the spread of harmful content, banning or limiting certain user-targeting practices, and sharing some internal data with regulators and associated researchers, among other things.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Elon Musk’s X platform probed by EU over violent content about Hamas attack on Israel
EU warns Google over YouTube disinformation in wake of Hamas attack

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top