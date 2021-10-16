News analysis

Murder of British MP puts spotlight on safety and constituency politics

Global Affairs Correspondent
British MP David Amess was stabbed several times with a knife while meeting his constituents in a church.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    43 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - Police in Britain have officially declared the killing of a Member of Parliament a "terrorist incident", claiming that initial investigations revealed "Islamist extremism as a potential motivation".

Mr David Amess, a 69-year-old MP from the ruling Conservative party, was stabbed several times with a knife while meeting his constituents in a church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 