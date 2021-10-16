For Subscribers
News analysis
Murder of British MP puts spotlight on safety and constituency politics
LONDON - Police in Britain have officially declared the killing of a Member of Parliament a "terrorist incident", claiming that initial investigations revealed "Islamist extremism as a potential motivation".
Mr David Amess, a 69-year-old MP from the ruling Conservative party, was stabbed several times with a knife while meeting his constituents in a church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.