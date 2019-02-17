Munich Security Conference to end with focus on Iran and Middle East

MUNICH (DPA) - Iran and Middle Eastern conflicts will be top of the agenda at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday (Feb 17), with a speech from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif keenly anticipated.

He is expected to respond to Washington's attempts to forge a new alliance against his country after the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

That clash already spilled out into the open again on Saturday, when US Vice-President Mike Pence said Iran was seeking the means to achieve "another Holocaust" and called on Washington's European allies to follow the US by pulling out of the nuclear deal.

Mr Zarif described the Holocaust allegations as ridiculous, telling Germany's Spiegel magazine that not "even the US vice-president" should be allowed to exploit the Holocaust for their own ends.

Iran's other sworn enemies will not be represented at the conference on Sunday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi minister of state Adel al-Jubair cancelled their appearances.

The conference is to end with a discussion of the Syrian civil war.