Munich Security Conference scraps invitation to Iranian minister

The invitation to Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi was withdrawn in light of the events in Iran.

BERLIN – The Munich Security Conference, one of the world’s top security forums, said on Jan 16 that it was withdrawing an invitation to Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi after the Tehran government’s crackdown on protests across Iran this week.

“Several weeks ago, invitations were extended to individual government representatives from Iran. In the light of current events, the Munich Security Conference will not be maintaining these invitations,” it said in an e-mailed statement.

The 2025 gathering of security experts and policymakers takes place from Feb 13 Feb 15. The organisers said they aimed to invite participants who could provide significant policy insights, but always considered political developments before finalising the list.

The Berlin foreign ministry said Germany was against inviting Iranian officials given the events in Iran, where thousands have been reported killed in a crackdown on demonstrations against clerical rule. REUTERS