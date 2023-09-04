Mozambique president Nyusi has immunity in London 'tuna bond' case, court rules

LONDON - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi cannot be sued in Britain over allegations he accepted unlawful payments in the country's lawsuit against Credit Suisse and others over the $2 billion "tuna bond" scandal, London's High Court ruled on Monday.

The tuna bond or "hidden debt" case has triggered criminal investigations from Maputo to New York, plus a series of linked lawsuits in London involving Credit Suisse, shipbuilder Privinvest, its owner Iskandar Safa and many others.

Privinvest and Safa tried to drag Nyusi into the case, arguing he should contribute to any damages they may be ordered to pay if they are found liable to Mozambique, but the High Court ruled on Monday that Nyusi is entitled to state immunity. REUTERS