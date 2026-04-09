Mountain-made: Balkan sheepdog eyes future beyond the hills

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Father Porfirij walks a Karaman dog at the Bigorski Monastery in Mavrovo i Rostuse on March 19.

Mavrovo National Park, Republic of North Macedonia - At a remote monastery in North Macedonia’s rugged west, Father Porfirij starts his day by feeding his large black Karaman sheepdogs, a breed that has guarded highland flocks for centuries.

In February, the Karaman – a hardy mountain shepherd – won provisional recognition as an indigenous breed from the International Canine Federation.

The decision caps years of work by breeders, scientists and Father Porfirij himself to define and preserve one of the region’s oldest breeds.

“They are very nice dogs, very peaceful,” the Orthodox priest told AFP, as he dished out the morning meal to the thick-coated hounds at their home in the centuries-old monastery.

Rooted in nomadic herding traditions, the Karaman is one of several breeds Balkan shepherds used to guard mountain-dwelling flocks against bears and wolves, a practice that dates back to Ottoman times.

‘Created by the mountain’

For locals, the sheepdogs’ symbolism is deeply important.

The more famous Yugoslavian Shepherd, also known as the Sharplanina or Sharr, even features on the country’s currency.

But as rural populations decline across the region, the pastoral life that sustained the Karaman is fading, leaving just 2,000 of them registered in the country, according to Mr Ilija Karov, who heads a kennel club devoted to the breed.

Mr Ilija Karov, president of the Kennel Club for the Macedonian shepherd dog Karaman, plays with a Karaman dog at the Bigorski Monastery in Mavrovo i Rostuse on March 19. PHOTO: AFP

Official recognition as a distinct breed was important because it “opened the borders” for the animal to become a pet abroad and bolster breeding efforts, Mr Karov said.

It is also the first breed with its origins exclusively recognised in North Macedonia, with the Sharr shared with Serbia.

Father Porfirij was drawn to the campaign for the animal almost a decade ago, while living at the St Jovan Bigorski Monastery.

Using the monastic kennel as his base, the priest travelled through the mountains, collecting dogs with specific traits.

Although the Karaman is visually similar to the Sharr, scientists have found clear genetic and anatomical differences, which Mr Karov says include its curled tail, lighter eyes and spoon-shaped paws.

It was important to define the breed only by characteristics “created by the mountain”, he said.

“In Karaman, there is literally zero human intervention in relation to how it should look.”

A Karaman dog runs in the yard of the Bigorski Monastery in Mavrovo i Rostuse on March 19. PHOTO: AFP

‘Brighter future’

The canines’ powerful build and origins as mountain sheepdogs can be intimidating – the Sharr has been banned in Denmark since 2010.

But Father Porfirij said any fears of the Karaman are unfounded and hopes there will be growing interest in the breed thanks to its loyalty and friendliness.

“Especially towards kids,” he said, as two local children hugged a thick-furred dog behind him.

As young people leave and mountain communities age, Mr Karov said the breed’s future would rely more on urban pet owners than its pastoral past.

“The breed has a brighter future, even if that is more in the cities than in the mountains.” AFP