Straitstimes.com header logo

Mount Etna ash suspends arrivals at Italy’s Catania airport

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Volcanic material and fumes rising from Mount Etna during an eruption in Sicily on July 30.

Volcanic material and fumes rising from Mount Etna during an eruption in Sicily on July 30.

PHOTO: REUTERS

ROME – Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, belched smoke and ashes in a new eruption on Aug 8, forcing the suspension of arrivals at a nearby airport on Sicily.

“Due to Etna’s eruptive activity and the associated release of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, the airspace corresponding to the cloud (Sector C1) has been closed,” Catania airport said in a statement.

“All arriving flights at Catania Airport are suspended until 12pm local time. Departures of aircraft currently at the airport are operating normally,” it said.

A plume of smoke could be seen billowing from the summit on a webcam on the website of the National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology, which monitors Etna.

At 3,324m, Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.

Around 12 million passengers transited in 2024 through Catania International Airport, which services the eastern part of Sicily, one of Italy’s most popular tourist destinations. AFP

More on this topic
In Sicily, buzzing drones work to predict volcanic eruptions
Tourists told to heed warnings after huge Mount Etna eruption
See more on

Italy

Volcanoes

Airports

Disruption

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.